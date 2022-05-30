Secretary to Public Administration Ministry sounds warning

The Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration Priyantha Mayadunne has requested state officials to provide cultivable government lands to farmers in the respective area.

“We are facing a severe food crisis. You must understand that we’re on top of a volcano,” he said while addressing an event organized by the Sri Lanka Administrative Services Association.

“This is the real situation we are facing,” he said, adding that at this moment every temple, every Kovil and every Devalaya should stop religious activities and engage in cultivation. “Every school and every teachers’ union should cultivate. Every state institution should cultivate.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration says that from the Executive to the Member of the Pradeshiya Sabha and from the Secretary to the Ministry to the lowest official, everyone should postpone obtaining any privileges for 10 years.

He further added that all parties, including government officials, are responsible for the current crisis.