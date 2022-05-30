Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders to resume tomorrow

Litro Gas company says that the distribution of 50,000 domestic LP gas cylinders will resume from tomorrow afternoon (30).

Accordingly, the distribution of 12.5 kg, 5 kg and 2.3 kg gas cylinders will resume from tomorrow.

It said that the list of dealers with stocks has been updated on the company’s official website (litrogas.com).

A shipment of 3,500 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas had arrived in the country today while the uploading of gas stocks has already commenced.

Last week, the Litro chairman had said that a payment of USD 6.5 million had been made for two shipments of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas with a total quantity of 7,500 metric tonnes.

Accordingly, the first shipment of this with 3,500 MT of gas had reached the Colombo Port today.