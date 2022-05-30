Court permits police to detain suspect arrested over Atulugama murder

Court permits police to detain suspect arrested over Atulugama murder

May 30, 2022   07:23 pm

The Panadura Magistrate’s Court has granted permission for police to detain the suspect arrested over the death of a nine-year-old girl in Atulugama, for two days for interrogation. 

A 29-year-old individual was arrested in the Atulugama area in Bandaragama on suspicion over the death of the little girl who went missing and was later found dead.

Meanwhile police said that the autopsy has revealed that the victim had not been sexually abused or molested.

Police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the postmortem examination on the body was conducted by three judicial medical officers.

The autopsy also revealed that water and mud entering her body from the nose and mouth could have been the main cause of the girl’s death which is suspected to be homicidal drowning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

New footage from the shooting incident at Bastian Mawatha

New footage from the shooting incident at Bastian Mawatha

President summons SLPP parliamentary group to discuss 21A

President summons SLPP parliamentary group to discuss 21A

Experts request farmers and public to start cultivating to avoid food shortage

Experts request farmers and public to start cultivating to avoid food shortage

3500 MT shipment of LP gas arrived in Sri Lanka

3500 MT shipment of LP gas arrived in Sri Lanka

Investigations into death of little girl at Atulugama continue

Investigations into death of little girl at Atulugama continue

Consideration of Shashi Weerawansas bail application postponed

Consideration of Shashi Weerawansas bail application postponed