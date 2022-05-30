Boralesgamuwa Urban Council chairman arrested

May 30, 2022   09:10 pm

The Chairman of the Boralesgamuwa Urban Council has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said that the UC chairman was arrested in connection with the incidents of violence that occurred on May 09 at Galle Face and Kollupitiya. 

Police have so far arrested several suspects including MPs Sanath Nishantha, Milan Jayatilleke, Mayor of Moratuwa Saman Lal Fernando and Dan Priyasad in connection with the May 09 attacks on peaceful protesters at ‘MinaGoGama’ near Temple Trees and ‘GotaGoGama’ at Galle Face.

