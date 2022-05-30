UK PM speaks to Ranil, pledges continued support to Sri Lanka

In a phone conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today assured the United Kingdom’s continuing support for the people of Sri Lanka during the current economic crisis.

The British Prime Minister spoke to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe this afternoon, the UK PM’s Office confirmed in a press release.

He began by congratulating him on his recent re-appointment as Prime Minister and underlining the UK’s continuing support for the people of Sri Lanka during their current economic difficulties.

“The Prime Minister stressed the role Putin’s barbaric invasion and senseless blockade of the Black Sea has played in exacerbating global food supply issues.”

“He emphasised the need for the entire international community to take action against the horrors Putin is inflicting on the Ukrainian people,” the release said.

The British Prime Minister and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also discussed the potential for further UK-Sri Lanka cooperation in areas including clean energy. They looked forward to working closely together in the coming years, the PM’s Office said.

Meanwhile in a twitter message, PM Wickremesinghe said that during the discussion with Boris Johnson today, he briefed the British Premier on the situation in Sri Lanka.

“He pledged to support us especially in the fields of tackling climate change and assisting Sri Lanka in becoming an export oriented open economy,” the tweet said.