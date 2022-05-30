Social activist Ratta granted bail

Social activist Ratta granted bail

May 30, 2022   09:57 pm

Social activist and Sri Lankan YouTuber Rathidu Suramya Senaratne, popularly known as “Ratta”, has been granted bail by the Fort Magistrate’s Court. 

He was released on bail after being produced before the court, a short while ago. 

Senaratne was arrested by the Slave Island Police this afternoon.

He was arrested on several charges including criminal coercion, unlawful assembly and obstructing the duties of police officers who were on duty in front of the Fort Magistrate’s Court during a protest on the 25th of May.

A group including the YouTuber had protested near the Fort Magistrate’s Court on May 25, when the suspects arrested over the attacks on peaceful protesters at Galle Face and Kollupitiya on May 09 were produced before the court. 

