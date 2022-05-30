50,000 gas cylinders to be distributed daily from tomorrow

May 30, 2022   10:15 pm

The Litro Gas company says that a shipment of approximately 3,950 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arrived in the country today and that unloading commenced this evening (30).

Accordingly, it said that 50,000 gas cylinders will be distributed island-wide on a daily basis from tomorrow (May 31) until Friday (June 03).

Meanwhile around 60 percent or 30,000 gas cylinders are to be distributed in Colombo and Gampaha districts. 

When the management of Litro Gas Lanka Ltd had been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on May 20, the committee had instructed Litro Gas to distribute 60% of its LP gas cylinders to highly populated areas like Colombo and Gampaha and districts with limited alternative energy sources.

Accordingly, it was decided that 60% of the gas cylinders distributed daily would be distributed to Colombo and Gampaha districts.

