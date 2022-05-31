Parts of the island to receive heavy rainfall above 100mm

Prevailing showery and windy condition over the island is expected to slightly enhance during today and the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers above 100 mm may occur at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times on the western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-45 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.