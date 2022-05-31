Another LP gas shipment to arrive this weekend

Another shipment of 2,500 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka this weekend, Litro Gas Lanka Limited says.

The company also stated that a shipment of approximately 3,950 metric tonnes of LP gas reached the country yesterday (May 30) and that unloading commenced last evening.

Accordingly, 50,000 gas cylinders will be distributed island-wide on a daily basis from today (May 31) until Friday (June 03).

Meanwhile, around 60 percent or 30,000 gas cylinders are to be distributed in Colombo and Gampaha districts.