Another LP gas shipment to arrive this weekend

Another LP gas shipment to arrive this weekend

May 31, 2022   08:03 am

Another shipment of 2,500 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka this weekend, Litro Gas Lanka Limited says.

The company also stated that a shipment of approximately 3,950 metric tonnes of LP gas reached the country yesterday (May 30) and that unloading commenced last evening.

Accordingly, 50,000 gas cylinders will be distributed island-wide on a daily basis from today (May 31) until Friday (June 03).

Meanwhile, around 60 percent or 30,000 gas cylinders are to be distributed in Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

UK PM speaks to Ranil, pledges continued support to Sri Lanka (English)

UK PM speaks to Ranil, pledges continued support to Sri Lanka (English)

UK PM speaks to Ranil, pledges continued support to Sri Lanka (English)

One dead, another critical after shooting at Bastian Mawatha (English)

One dead, another critical after shooting at Bastian Mawatha (English)

Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders to resume tomorrow (English)

Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders to resume tomorrow (English)

Sri Lanka seeks short term financial assistance from World Bank (English)

Sri Lanka seeks short term financial assistance from World Bank (English)

Suspect arrested over death of 9-year-old girl from Atulugama (English)

Suspect arrested over death of 9-year-old girl from Atulugama (English)

Suspect arrested over Atulugama girl's death confesses to murder

Suspect arrested over Atulugama girl's death confesses to murder

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.30

Suspect arrested over Atulugama girls death confesses to murder

Suspect arrested over Atulugama girls death confesses to murder