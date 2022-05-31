Supplementary estimate of Rs 695 billion to be tabled in parliament

May 31, 2022   10:34 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to present a supplementary estimate to the parliament for the provision of Rs. 695 billion under the “Budget Assistance Services and Emergency Responsibilities” project of the National Budget Department.

The proposal for the supplementary estimate was presented by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization, and National Policies.

In a media release, the government introduced an assistance package for Samurdhi beneficiaries, estate communities, pensioners and government servants at the beginning of 2022 to reduce the hardships faced by the public due to the adverse economic conditions.

It has been decided to submit a supplementary estimate to parliament to cover the cost and secure the necessary funds to maintain the essential public services without hindrance. 

Accordingly, the proposal presented by the Prime Minister to submit a supplementary estimate to the parliament was green-lighted by the Cabinet of Ministers.

