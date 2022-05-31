Minor flood warning for low-lying areas of several rivers

Minor flood warning for low-lying areas of several rivers

May 31, 2022   11:45 am

The Disaster Management Centre has issued a minor flood warning to the people living in low-lying areas adjoining the Attanagalu Oya, Kelani River, Kalu River, Gin River and Nilwala River.

In a statement, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara said the water levels of these rivers have gone up considerably after recent downpours in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and, Galle and Matara districts.

According to him, parts of these areas have received heavy rains above 150mm yesterday.

If this rainy condition prevails in the coming days, several low-lying areas of the aforementioned rivers are at risk of minor floods, Mr. Sugeeshwara said further.

He urged the residents of low-lying areas of these rivers and motorists driving through these areas to be vigilant of the adverse weather condition.

The low-lying areas at risk of minor floods are:

Attanagalu Oya – Divulapitiya, Mirigama, Attanagalla, Gampaha, Ja-Ela, Mahara, Katana, Minuwangoda and Wattala divisional secretariat divisions

Kelani River – Ruwanwella, Dehiowita, Seethawaka, Dompe, Kaduwela, Biyagama, Homagama, Kolonnawa, and Colombo divisional secretariat divisions

Kalu River – Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Ratanapura, Kuruwita, Elapatha, Kiriella, Ayagama, Eheliyagoda, Ingiriya, Horana, Kalawana, Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Dodangoda, Millaniya, Kalutara, and Madurawela divisional secretariat divisions

Gin River – Neluwa, Thawalama, Nagoda, Elpitiya, Niyagama, Baddegama, Welipitiya, Divithura, Bope, Poddala and Galle Four Gravets divisional secretariat divisions

Nilawala River – Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Kamburupitiya, Thihagoda and Matara divisional secretariat divisions

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Flood warnings issued as southwest monsoon advances

Flood warnings issued as southwest monsoon advances

Flood warnings issued as southwest monsoon advances

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Litro resumes domestic LP gas distribution

Litro resumes domestic LP gas distribution

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

Construction field must be given value - Sajith

Construction field must be given value - Sajith

Basil didnt express any view about 21A during ruling party meeting - Jagath Kumara

Basil didnt express any view about 21A during ruling party meeting - Jagath Kumara

Anura explains consequences of excessive money printing

Anura explains consequences of excessive money printing

People aren't protesting to seek entry to parliament  Pubudu Jayagoda

People aren't protesting to seek entry to parliament  Pubudu Jayagoda