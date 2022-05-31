Sashi Weerawansa granted bail

Sashi Weerawansa granted bail

May 31, 2022   12:19 pm

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa’s wife, who was found guilty of producing falsified documents to obtain a diplomatic passport, has been released on bail until the conclusion of the appeal hearing.

The bail application filed by the attorneys of Shashi Weerawansa was taken up for consideration before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe released Shashi Weerawansa on a personal bail of Rs. 5 million and a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and imposed a travel ban.

On May 27, Shashi Weerawansa was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment after she was convicted of producing forged documents to obtain a diplomatic passport. She was also imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000.

Later, the attorneys representing Shashi Weerawansa filed an appeal challenging the prison sentence handed down to their client. They had also submitted a bail application requesting the court to release the client on bail until the conclusion of the hearing of the appeal.

The appeal and the bail applications were called before Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday. The bail application was fixed for consideration this morning.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had filed the lawsuit against Shashi Weerawansa during the administration of the Yahapalana Government, charging her with submission of falsified documents to secure a diplomatic passport.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Litro resumes domestic LP gas distribution

Litro resumes domestic LP gas distribution

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

LIVE🔴Press Briefing on Cabinet Decisions

Construction field must be given value - Sajith

Construction field must be given value - Sajith

Basil didnt express any view about 21A during ruling party meeting - Jagath Kumara

Basil didnt express any view about 21A during ruling party meeting - Jagath Kumara

Anura explains consequences of excessive money printing

Anura explains consequences of excessive money printing

People aren't protesting to seek entry to parliament  Pubudu Jayagoda

People aren't protesting to seek entry to parliament  Pubudu Jayagoda

UK PM speaks to Ranil, pledges continued support to Sri Lanka (English)

UK PM speaks to Ranil, pledges continued support to Sri Lanka (English)