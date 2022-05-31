Major General Vikum Liyanage appointed new Army Commander

Major General Vikum Liyanage was appointed as the 24th Commander of Sri Lanka today (May 31), President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over the letter of appointment to Major General Liyanage at the President’s House in Colombo this morning.

Accordingly, Major General Liyanage will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General effective from tomorrow (June 01).

Major General Liyanage, who joined the Sri Lanka Army as a cadet officer in 1986, was appointed as the 59th Chief of Staff of the Army, effective from December 7, 2021.

Major General Vikum Liyanage of the Gajaba Regiment, prior to his appointment as the Chief of Staff, served as the Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force.



Meanwhile, General Shavendra Silva was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff after he relinquished the office of the Commander of the Army with effect from today.

General Silva was serving as acting Chief of Defence Staff before being appointed to this new office.