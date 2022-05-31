Two siblings hacked to death during family dispute

Two siblings hacked to death during family dispute

May 31, 2022   03:20 pm

A brother and a sister were reportedly hacked to death amidst a heated family dispute, in the area of Mullegama in Nawagattegama.

According to the police, the brother, aged 32 years, had attempted to reconcile a dispute between his 25-year-old sister and her husband.

As tensions were escalating, the sister’s husband had killed the brother by attacking him with a knife. The husband had subsequently stabbed his wife – the sister of the deceased – to death.

The perpetrator who sustained injuries during the commission is currently receiving treatment at the Puttalam Hospital, under the custody of the police.


Meanwhile, the bodies of a father and a daughter who mysteriously died inside their home in Heenatiyangala, Kalutara were recovered by the police yesterday (May 30).

The deceased people were identified as a 69-year-old named Samarasinghage Sunil Jayasinghe and his daughter Samarasinghage Sachithra Hansamali Jayasinghe, aged 33.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sashi Weerawansa granted bail

Sashi Weerawansa granted bail

Sashi Weerawansa granted bail

Flood warnings issued as southwest monsoon advances

Flood warnings issued as southwest monsoon advances

Father and daughter found murdered inside home

Father and daughter found murdered inside home

2,138 currently under arrest over unrest on May

2,138 currently under arrest over unrest on May

Country has no future with the current rulers - Anura Kumara

Country has no future with the current rulers - Anura Kumara

Litro resumes LP gas distribution after 8 days

Litro resumes LP gas distribution after 8 days

UK PM Boris Johnson pledges continued support to Sri Lanka

UK PM Boris Johnson pledges continued support to Sri Lanka

Farmers cultivating amid challenges...

Farmers cultivating amid challenges...