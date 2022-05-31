Two siblings hacked to death during family dispute

A brother and a sister were reportedly hacked to death amidst a heated family dispute, in the area of Mullegama in Nawagattegama.

According to the police, the brother, aged 32 years, had attempted to reconcile a dispute between his 25-year-old sister and her husband.

As tensions were escalating, the sister’s husband had killed the brother by attacking him with a knife. The husband had subsequently stabbed his wife – the sister of the deceased – to death.

The perpetrator who sustained injuries during the commission is currently receiving treatment at the Puttalam Hospital, under the custody of the police.



Meanwhile, the bodies of a father and a daughter who mysteriously died inside their home in Heenatiyangala, Kalutara were recovered by the police yesterday (May 30).

The deceased people were identified as a 69-year-old named Samarasinghage Sunil Jayasinghe and his daughter Samarasinghage Sachithra Hansamali Jayasinghe, aged 33.