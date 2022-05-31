PUCSL announces power cut schedule for this week

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions from the 02nd to 05th of June, the chairman of electricity sector regulator Janaka Ratnayake says.

The power cut duration has been reduced to a maximum of two hours, due to the prevailing low demand for electricity and the availability of hydropower generation.

June 02 – Two hours between 3.00 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.

June 03 – Two hours between 3.00 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.

June 04 – One hour between 6.30 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.

June 05 – No power interruptions

