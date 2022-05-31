PUCSL announces power cut schedule for this week

PUCSL announces power cut schedule for this week

May 31, 2022   03:46 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions from the 02nd to 05th of June, the chairman of electricity sector regulator Janaka Ratnayake says.

The power cut duration has been reduced to a maximum of two hours, due to the prevailing low demand for electricity and the availability of hydropower generation.

June 02 – Two hours between 3.00 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.
June 03 – Two hours between 3.00 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.
June 04 – One hour between 6.30 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.
June 05 – No power interruptions

 

Demand Managmet Schedule-02nd and 03rd June 2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd

 

Demand Managmet Schedule-04th June 2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sashi Weerawansa granted bail

Sashi Weerawansa granted bail

Sashi Weerawansa granted bail

Flood warnings issued as southwest monsoon advances

Flood warnings issued as southwest monsoon advances

Father and daughter found murdered inside home

Father and daughter found murdered inside home

2,138 currently under arrest over unrest on May

2,138 currently under arrest over unrest on May

Country has no future with the current rulers - Anura Kumara

Country has no future with the current rulers - Anura Kumara

Litro resumes LP gas distribution after 8 days

Litro resumes LP gas distribution after 8 days

UK PM Boris Johnson pledges continued support to Sri Lanka

UK PM Boris Johnson pledges continued support to Sri Lanka

Farmers cultivating amid challenges...

Farmers cultivating amid challenges...