Notice for O/L exam candidates

May 31, 2022   08:06 pm

If any candidate facing the GCE Ordinary Level examination finds it difficult to reach the designated exam centres due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, they can report to the nearest examination centre, says the Commissioner General of Examination.
