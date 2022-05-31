Six more arrested over unrest on May 09 incidents

May 31, 2022   10:50 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested 06 more suspects including a woman into custody over the unrest that unfolded on the 9th of May at the Galle Face Green and in Kollupitiya.

Among the latest arrestees are the son of Moratuwa Mayor, three urban council employees, a member of Colombo Municipal Council and a 56-year-old retired female teacher.

The suspects will be produced before the court tomorrow (June 01), the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Boralesgamuwa Urban Council who was arrested yesterday over the tensions on the 9th of May have been remanded until tomorrow.

According to the police, 81 more suspects were arrested yesterday in connection with the May 09 events and 45 of them have been granted bail. The remaining suspects were placed under remand custody.

Accordingly, the total number of suspects remanded over nationwide tensions last month has climbed to 984.

