NBRO extends landslide early warning issued to several areas

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has extended the landslide early warnings issued to Kegalle, Matara and Ratnapura districts.

Level 3 (Red) warning is issued to Ratnapura, Kalawana, Elapatha, Kuruwita and Eheliyagoda divisional secretariat divisions in Ratnapura District for a period of 24 hours until 4.30 p.m. tomorrow (June 01).

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas have been urged to evacuate to safe locations to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence, if the rainfall prevails.

Meanwhile, Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective in Kalutara and Ratnapura districts for a period of 24 hours until 4.30 p.m. tomorrow.

• Kegalle District – Bulathkohupitiya, Dehiowita, Warakapola and Kegalle

• Matara District – Kotapola and Pitabeddara

• Ratnapura District – Kiriella, Pelmadulla, Ayagama and Nivithigala

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 mm, people living in the aforementioned areas are urged to be on alert aut the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence and to evacuate to safe locations if the need arises.