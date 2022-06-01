Fairly heavy rainfall expected to continue in several areas

June 1, 2022   07:04 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Anuradhapura district.

Strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in the western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-45 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankesanturai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough to very rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be fairly rough at times.

The naval and fishing communities are urged to be vigilant in this regard.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

