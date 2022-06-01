Litro issues dealer list for todays LP gas stock availability

Litro issues dealer list for todays LP gas stock availability

June 1, 2022   10:36 am

Litro Gas Lanka Limited, the primary liquefied petroleum gas supplier in Sri Lanka, has released the details of LP gas dealers where the consumers can purchase cylinders today.

The company resumed LP gas distribution yesterday (May 31) after eight days and expects to distribute 50,000 gas cylinders island-wide on a daily basis.

It temporarily halted the distribution process last Tuesday, after the shipment which was scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka was delayed.

The list of dealers and LP gas cylinder stocks available today are as follows:

 

Litro Gas - Dealer List for Stcok Availability 2022-06-01 by Ada Derana on Scribd

