Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj pilgrimage this year

Sri Lankan Muslims have decided not to take part in Hajj pilgrimage this year, after taking into account the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Saudi Arabia had approved a quota of 1,585 Hajj pilgrims from Sri Lanka for the year 2022, out of the 1 million foreign and domestic Muslims allowed to travel the holy city of Makkah in the pilgrimage season.

However, it was decided not to any devotees on Hajj pilgrims this time following a discussion held by several parties including the National Hajj Committee, Hajj Tour Operators Association and the Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs Department.