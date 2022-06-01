PM directs Treasury to provide relief to flood-affected people

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken steps to provide relief to those people who have been affected by the floods, the PM’s Office said in a statement.

Accordingly, a preliminary discussion has been held among the Prime Minister’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and the District Secretaries of Kalutara, Gampaha and Galle.

During the discussions with the Ratnapura District Secretaries, the Prime Minister announced that the Treasury Operations Department has allocated funds to provide relief to the people affected by the floods.

PM Wickremesinghe has also instructed the Treasury to take steps to provide relief funds through District Secretaries.