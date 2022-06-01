Japan reiterates support to find sustainable solutions to stabilize Sri Lankas economy

June 1, 2022   01:34 pm

Deputy Head of Mission of the Japanese Embassy in Colombo, Katsuki Kotaro met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. G.L. Peiris earlier this week to discuss matters pertaining to bilateral engagements, domestic developments and assistance from the international community in overcoming the current economic challenges encountered by Sri Lanka.

Whilst appreciating the generous assistance and support extended by the Government of Japan particularly during the peak of the COVID 19 global pandemic, the Sri Lankan foreign minister sought continued support from Japan, both bilaterally and through multilateral channels, to mitigate the economic challenges in Sri Lanka.

Speaking further, Minister Peiris explained that the Government of Sri Lanka will seek assistance from Paris Club lenders, G7 countries and other creditors following its decision to work out a debt restructuring plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Noting that the continued engagement by the international community with Sri Lanka is the key to overcome the economic crisis, both sides discussed how further collaboration can be strengthened.

In this context, the Japanese envoy reiterated the support of the Japanese Government in finding sustainable solutions to stabilize the economy of Sri Lanka.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials of the Embassy of Japan were present during the meeting.

