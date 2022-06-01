IGP arrives at Fort Magistrates Court

June 1, 2022   02:26 pm

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne has arrived at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court for the case pertaining to the attacks on ‘GotaGoGama’ and ‘MinaGoGama’ protests sites in Colombo and the unrest on the 09th of May.

Ada Derana reporter said the case was taken up before Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage, today (June 01). 

Additional Solicitor General Ayesha Jinasena, who appeared on behalf of the CID when the case was taken up recently, told the court that the Attorney General had recommended to the IGP that senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon be transferred to a position outside the province.

Accordingly, the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage had directed the IGP to appear before the court today (01) regarding the non-compliance with the said recommendation.

In that background, IGP C. D. Wickramaratne had appeared in court today.

