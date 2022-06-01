Import restrictions imposed on multiple items relaxed

The government has relaxed the restrictions imposed on items under 369 HS Codes through a Gazette Extraordinary published on the 09th of March, 2022.

This was announced in a special gazette notification issued yesterday (May 31) by PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies.

The communiqué notes that the relevant items can now be imported without an Import Control Licence effective from the 01st of June, subject to applicable rules and regulations including duties and taxes.