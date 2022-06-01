Probe into invigilator accused of sexually molesting O/L candidate

Probe into invigilator accused of sexually molesting O/L candidate

June 1, 2022   03:49 pm

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha has directed the Commissioner-General of Examinations to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the invigilator who sexually molested a female student during the Ordinary Level Examination.

The invigilator is accused of approaching the girl under the guise of helping her with a question, while he was on duty on the 25th of May at a remote school in Hidogama, Anuradhapura.

Following the incident, the victimized student and her mother had lodged a complaint with the police against the invigilator in question.

The suspect, who was arrested by the police yesterday, has been placed under remand custody after being produced before the court.

According to the examinations chief L.M.D. Dharmasena, necessary measures have been taken to suspend the invigilator.

An investigation will be initiated into the supervisor in charge of the relevant exam hall, for concealing the incident, he said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

IGP arrives at Fort Magistrate's Court

IGP arrives at Fort Magistrate's Court

IGP arrives at Fort Magistrate's Court

The determination of the farmers from Minneriya Yaya 08

The determination of the farmers from Minneriya Yaya 08

Lt Gen Vikum Liyanage assumes duties as 24th Commander of Sri Lanka Army

Lt Gen Vikum Liyanage assumes duties as 24th Commander of Sri Lanka Army

This is a 'rotten'government  Lakshman Kiriella

This is a 'rotten'government  Lakshman Kiriella

Diesel shortages reported from several areas in the island

Diesel shortages reported from several areas in the island

Suspects of May 9 attacks on protesters to be produced before court again

Suspects of May 9 attacks on protesters to be produced before court again

One death reported due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka

One death reported due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka

Ajith Rohana assumes duties as Senior DIG in charge of Southern Province

Ajith Rohana assumes duties as Senior DIG in charge of Southern Province