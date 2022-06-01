Probe into invigilator accused of sexually molesting O/L candidate

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha has directed the Commissioner-General of Examinations to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the invigilator who sexually molested a female student during the Ordinary Level Examination.

The invigilator is accused of approaching the girl under the guise of helping her with a question, while he was on duty on the 25th of May at a remote school in Hidogama, Anuradhapura.

Following the incident, the victimized student and her mother had lodged a complaint with the police against the invigilator in question.

The suspect, who was arrested by the police yesterday, has been placed under remand custody after being produced before the court.

According to the examinations chief L.M.D. Dharmasena, necessary measures have been taken to suspend the invigilator.

An investigation will be initiated into the supervisor in charge of the relevant exam hall, for concealing the incident, he said further.