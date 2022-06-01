May 9 violence: Johnston and Kahandagama named as suspects

May 9 violence: Johnston and Kahandagama named as suspects

June 1, 2022   05:07 pm

SLPP parliamentarian Johnston Fernando, Municipal Councillor Mahinda Kahandagama and two others have been named as suspects in the case filed over the incidents of violence on May 09 in Galle Face and Kollupitiya.

They have been named as suspects in the case by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), which is handing the investigations into the attacks on protesters at ‘GotaGoGama’ in Galle Face and ‘MinaGoGama’ near Temple Trees by a group of SLPP supporters. 

Additional Solicitor General Ayesha Jinasena, appearing on behalf of the CID, informed the court of this when the case was taken up before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (01).

Meanwhile the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne had also arrived at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court for the hearing of the case which was taken up before Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage. 

The Additional Solicitor General recently informed the court that the Attorney General had recommended to the IGP that senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon be transferred to a position outside the province.

Accordingly, the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage had directed the IGP to appear before the court today (01) regarding the non-compliance with the said recommendation.

Police have so far arrested several suspects including MPs Sanath Nishantha, Milan Jayatilleke, Mayor of Moratuwa Saman Lal Fernando and Dan Priyasad in connection with the May 09 attacks on peaceful protesters at ‘MinaGoGama’ and ‘GotaGoGama’.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

IGP arrives at Fort Magistrate's Court

IGP arrives at Fort Magistrate's Court

The determination of the farmers from Minneriya Yaya 08

The determination of the farmers from Minneriya Yaya 08

Lt Gen Vikum Liyanage assumes duties as 24th Commander of Sri Lanka Army

Lt Gen Vikum Liyanage assumes duties as 24th Commander of Sri Lanka Army

This is a 'rotten'government  Lakshman Kiriella

This is a 'rotten'government  Lakshman Kiriella

Diesel shortages reported from several areas in the island

Diesel shortages reported from several areas in the island

Suspects of May 9 attacks on protesters to be produced before court again

Suspects of May 9 attacks on protesters to be produced before court again

One death reported due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka

One death reported due to adverse weather in Sri Lanka