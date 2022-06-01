President appoints 3-member commission to probe recent unrest in Sri Lanka

The President has appointed a three-member Presidential Commission to inquire into the incidents of arson, looting, murders, injuries caused to individuals and damages to properties in parts of the country between March 31 and May 15, 2022.

The commission of inquiry is headed by Supreme Court Justice Buwaneka Aluvihare and also includes former Senior DIG S.M. Wickramasinghe and Additional Chief Assessor N.A.S. Wasantha Kumara.

Meanwhile the Additional Secretary to the President Mr. Buwaneka Herath has been appointed as the Secretary to the commission.

They had received their letters of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Fort this evening (01).