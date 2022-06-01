Prices of cigarettes and liquor increased

The price of a stick of cigarette has been increased by Rs. 5.00 with effect from today, due to the increase in Value-Added Tax (VAT).

The Ministry of Finance announced today (June 01) that it has given directives to raise the import levy, Value-Added Tax to 12% and the surcharge tax on customs duty for a number of imported items.

Meanwhile, the prices of local and foreign-manufactured liquor too has been increased due to the VAT increase.