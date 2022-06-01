Indian PM assures immediate aid to supply fertilizer for Sri Lanka

June 1, 2022   09:55 pm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured immediate assistance to provide the necessary fertilisers for the Yala season in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says.

This fertilizer consignment, to be supplied under the Indian credit line, will be distributed in the country just within 20 after its arrival.

The Head of State mentioned this during a meeting held this evening (June 01) to discuss the challenges faced by the irrigation sector.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Duminda Silva handed over to prison officers following arrest

Duminda Silva handed over to prison officers following arrest

Duminda Silva handed over to prison officers following arrest

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.06.01

Farmers remain firm and unwavering in the face of challenges

Farmers remain firm and unwavering in the face of challenges

First gesture under the 'Mathu Derana' programme

First gesture under the 'Mathu Derana' programme

SLFP MPs who accepted ministerial posts removed from party positions

SLFP MPs who accepted ministerial posts removed from party positions

Sapugaskanda oil refinery re-commences operations

Sapugaskanda oil refinery re-commences operations

O/L students taken on shoulders of army soldiers due to floods

O/L students taken on shoulders of army soldiers due to floods