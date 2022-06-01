Indian PM assures immediate aid to supply fertilizer for Sri Lanka
June 1, 2022 09:55 pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured immediate assistance to provide the necessary fertilisers for the Yala season in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says.
This fertilizer consignment, to be supplied under the Indian credit line, will be distributed in the country just within 20 after its arrival.
The Head of State mentioned this during a meeting held this evening (June 01) to discuss the challenges faced by the irrigation sector.