Rolling power cuts resume today

June 2, 2022   10:59 am

The Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL) says the rolling power interruptions will be imposed again from today (June 02) at night.

Rolling power interruptions were suspended over the past few days to facilitate the students facing the Ordinary Level examination, held from the 23rd of May to the 01st of June.

However, the PUCSL recently approved the Ceylon Electricity Board’s request for power interruptions from the 02nd to 04th of June.

The power cut duration has been reduced to two hours on June 02 and 03, and one hour on June 04, due to the prevailing low demand for electricity and the availability of hydropower generation.

According to the PUCSL, no power cuts are scheduled for the 5th of June (Sunday).

 

Demand Managmet Schedule-02... by Ada Derana

 

Demand Managmet Schedule-04... by Ada Derana

