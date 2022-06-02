Court rejects police request against university students protest march

A request made by the police seeking an order against a protest march organized by university students has been rejected by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Nandana Amarasinghe.

The protest march scheduled for today (June 02) is planned to proceed from Viharamahadevi Park to the University Grants Commission.

The Cinnamon Garden Police had sought an order from the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court to prevent the university students who are taking part in the demonstration from entering several roads in Colombo.

Rejecting the request, the chief magistrate said the police are authorized to pursuant to Article 95 of the Criminal Code Procedure if the conduct of the protesters results in a breach of law and order.