Advanced Level exam to be postponed?

Preparations are underway to hold the 2022 Advanced Level Examination, scheduled for August this year, in the months of October and November, says the Minister of Education.

Addressing a special media briefing today (June 02), Minister Susil Premajayantha said the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination will also be postponed.

According to the lawmaker, academic activities at schools are expected to continue until the 22nd or 23rd of December this year to make up for the lessons missed due to the closure of schools.

Discussions will be held with relevant officials in the field of education on completing the syllabus for 2022 at schools before the next year begins, he added.

The minister said estimates have been made for printing new textbooks, providing uniform materials and procuring printing paper and other equipment required by the Ministry of Education.