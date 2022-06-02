Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to deliver a special statement at the next sitting of the parliament scheduled for the 7th of June.

The Premier is expected to address the House on the current economic situation of the country.

MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara mentioned this while speaking to the media following the meeting of Committee on Parliamentary Affairs today.

According to the lawmaker, the parliament is slated to convene its next sessions from June 07 (Tuesday) to June 10 (Friday). A debate is expected to be taken up for three days on the current issues faced by the country’s people.