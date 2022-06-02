COPE to look into CEBs performance

June 2, 2022   01:27 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on June 09.

The Auditor General’s report for the years 2018 and 2019 and the current performance of the CEB will be examined on that day.

In addition, The Urban Development Authority (UDA) will be summoned before the COPE on June 07 and the University of Moratuwa on June 08.

The COPE meets under the chairmanship of Prof. Charitha Herath.

Meanwhile, several meetings of the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) have also been scheduled for next week. The Ministry of Agriculture will be summoned on June 07, the Department of Import and Export Control on June 08 and the Ministry of Fisheries on June 09.

In addition, a special discussion on the current food crisis is scheduled to be held on June 10 with the officials of Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Food Security, Ministry of Agriculture, Food Commissioner’s Department, Department of Cooperative Development, Cooperative Wholesale Establishment, Consumer Affairs Authority, The National Institute of Cooperative Development and Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation (STC).  The COPA meets under the chairmanship of Prof. Tissa Vitarana.

