Mahinda Kahandagama surrenders to CID

June 2, 2022   01:35 pm

Municipal Councillor Mahinda Kahandagama, who was named as a suspect in the case filed over the incidents of violence on May 09 in Galle Face and Kollupitiya, surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department today (June 02).

Kahandagama, former Minister Johnston Fernando and two others were named as suspects in the case by the CID yesterday, which is handling the probes into the attacks on protesters at ‘GotaGoGama’ in Galle Face and ‘MinaGoGama’ near Temple Trees by a group of SLPP supporters.

