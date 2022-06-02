Weather advisory issued for heavy rain

June 2, 2022   04:31 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for heavy rain in two provinces and two districts. 

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, it said.

People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) and low-lying areas in river basins are requested to be vigilant while motorists and people using roads in the hilly areas are also requested to remain vigilant.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and to be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.

