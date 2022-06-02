Malinga appointed fast bowling consultant coach for Australia series

June 2, 2022   05:15 pm

Sri Lanka cricket legend Lasith Malinga has reportedly been appointed as the fast bowling consultant coach of the national team for the upcoming T20 and ODI series against Australia. 

The former captain of the Sri Lanka ODI and T20I team had previously served as the ‘Bowling Strategy Coach’ of the National Team for the team’s tour of Australia in February this year.

Malinga is set to take up the new role after a successful coaching stint for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

After a long stint with Mumbai Indians, Lasith Malinga had joined Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2022 to help bolster the one-time IPL champions as their bowling coach.  

Rajasthan Royals had ended their campaign as the runners-up. 

