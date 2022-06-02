Kahandagama arrested after surrendering to CID

June 2, 2022   05:58 pm

Municipal Councillor Mahinda Kahandagama, who surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department earlier today (June 02), has been placed under arrest.

He had surrendered to the CID over the case filed regarding the incidents of violence on May 09 in Galle Face and Kollupitiya.

Kahandagama, former Minister Johnston Fernando and two others were named as suspects in the case by the CID yesterday, which is handling the probes into the attacks on protesters at ‘GotaGoGama’ in Galle Face and ‘MinaGoGama’ near Temple Trees by a group of SLPP supporters.

