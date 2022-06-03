Youth arrested with over 3kg of heroin

A youth who was in possession of 3.5kg of heroin was arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau in the area of Grandpass, Colombo last evening (June 02), the police media division says.

The arrestee was identified as a 27-year-old residing in Colombo 15.

He will be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court later today.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting further investigations into the matter.

In another development, a 42-year-old was arrested along with 5g and 310mg of heroin during a raid carried out by the Peliyagoda Police.

He will be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today.