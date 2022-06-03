Two more arrested over killing of MP Amarakeerthi

Two more arrested over killing of MP Amarakeerthi

June 3, 2022   11:55 am

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion over the killing of MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala.

According to police spokesperson Attorney-at-Law SSP Nihal Thalduwa, a total of 21 suspects are in custody at present in connection with the death of the parliamentarian.

MP Amarakeerthi and a police sergeant attached to his security detail were killed in a mob attack amidst the nationwide unrest on the 9th of May.

Meanwhile, it has been decided set aside time from 10.00 am to 5.30 pm on June 10th in the parliament for the Vote of Condolences given for the late parliamentarian.

