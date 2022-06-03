Maintain sufficient stocks of all essential food items: President tells officials

June 3, 2022   01:51 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to take necessary measures to maintain adequate stocks of all essential food items in order to ensure that there is no shortage of goods.

The Head of State pointed out that this could prevent the organized efforts of some businessmen to increase prices by pretending to have a shortage of goods.

His remarks came during a discussion held at the President’s House in Colombo, on Thursday (June 02) on finding expeditious solutions to the challenges related to trade, commerce and food security.

A portion of the agricultural produce distributed to the wholesale market should be made available directly to the rural market. The President said this would reduce the cost of transportation and enable rural consumers to purchase goods at lower prices as well as an opportunity for farmers to obtain higher prices.

President Rajapaksa instructed the Consumer Affairs Authority to take legal action against those who take advantage of the prevailing situation and charge unfair prices.

There was a lengthy discussion on the need to keep Sathosa and Co-operative outlets island-wide active and to control the prices of essential food items without allowing prices to be set at the discretion of traders.

Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Nalin Fernando, President’s Chief of Staff, Anura Dissanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Trade S.T. Kodikara and Heads of line agencies belonging to the Ministry were present at the discussion.

