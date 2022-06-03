Kahandagama remanded in case over May 09 unrest

Colombo Municipal Councillor Mahinda Kahandagama, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department yesterday, has been remanded until the 8th of June.

He was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

Kahandagama was placed under arrest yesterday after he surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department over the case filed regarding the incidents of violence on May 09 in Galle Face and Kollupitiya.

Kahandagama, former Minister Johnston Fernando and two others were named as suspects in the case by the CID, which is handling the probes into the attacks on protesters at ‘GotaGoGama’ in Galle Face and ‘MinaGoGama’ near Temple Trees by a group of SLPP supporters.