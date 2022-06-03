No LP gas distribution until next Tuesday

Litro Gas Lanka Limited says domestic LP (liquefied petroleum) gas supplies will not be available until next Tuesday (June 03).

The company today distributed the last stock of the LP gas consignment which arrived in Sri Lanka last Tuesday. Accordingly, a total of 16,000 domestic LP gas cylinders were released to the market today.

New shipment of LP gas is scheduled to reach Colombo this Sunday (June 05) and the distribution is expected to begin next Tuesday, according to the country’s primary LP gas supplier said further.

Accordingly, the company requested the general public not to wait in queues for domestic LP gas.