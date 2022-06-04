Derana launches Api Wawamu national competition

Derana launches Api Wawamu national competition

June 3, 2022   11:00 pm

Derana media network, marking another milestone in the history of television and reassuring its efforts to embark on a new national responsibility, launched the ‘Api Wawamu’ national competition today (June 03).

The aim of this competition is to encourage the people of the country to engage in cultivation in their own capacity to face the looming food crisis.

Accordingly, those who are interested in taking part in the competition can submit applications individually or in groups by cultivating short-term crops at their houses, piece of lands, apartments, schools, institutions or greenhouses.

People from all walks of life are invited to participate in this national competition.

The winner will be awarded Rs. 5 million.

More details can be obtained via 0115 300 800 or 0115 300 700 between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

The applications can be submitted through the following link: derana.lk/apiwawamu

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe meets FAO and UNDP representatives to discuss food crisis (English)

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe meets FAO and UNDP representatives to discuss food crisis (English)

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe meets FAO and UNDP representatives to discuss food crisis (English)

Nine accused in Pradeep Eknaligoda abduction case remanded (English)

Nine accused in Pradeep Eknaligoda abduction case remanded (English)

Two more arrested over killing of MP Amarakeerthi (English)

Two more arrested over killing of MP Amarakeerthi (English)

Basil and Thirukumar acquitted in Malwana property case (English)

Basil and Thirukumar acquitted in Malwana property case (English)

No domestic LP gas distribution until Tuesday (English)

No domestic LP gas distribution until Tuesday (English)

Company handling software of SPC addresses recent allegations (English)

Company handling software of SPC addresses recent allegations (English)

Must ensure food security  Sajith Premadasa

Must ensure food security  Sajith Premadasa

Russia's flagship carrier seeks suspension of enjoining order on its aircraft

Russia's flagship carrier seeks suspension of enjoining order on its aircraft