Derana launches Api Wawamu national competition

Derana media network, marking another milestone in the history of television and reassuring its efforts to embark on a new national responsibility, launched the ‘Api Wawamu’ national competition today (June 03).

The aim of this competition is to encourage the people of the country to engage in cultivation in their own capacity to face the looming food crisis.

Accordingly, those who are interested in taking part in the competition can submit applications individually or in groups by cultivating short-term crops at their houses, piece of lands, apartments, schools, institutions or greenhouses.

People from all walks of life are invited to participate in this national competition.

The winner will be awarded Rs. 5 million.

More details can be obtained via 0115 300 800 or 0115 300 700 between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

The applications can be submitted through the following link: derana.lk/apiwawamu