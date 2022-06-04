Grow crops on underutilized lands owned by plantation companies  President

Grow crops on underutilized lands owned by plantation companies  President

June 4, 2022   09:59 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given directives to identify all underutilized lands owned by plantation companies and prepare an expeditious programme to cultivate food crops.

Plantation companies own more than 9,000 hectares of uncultivated land. The President pointed out the need to identify suitable crops for cultivation in respective estates owned by 23 companies.

His remarks came at a discussion held at the President’s House, Colombo, yesterday (June 03) regarding the challenges facing the plantation sector.

The foreign exchange earned by the country from tea exports should be maintained in a transparent manner. The President stressed that the possibility of conducting the tea auction in US dollars should be explored immediately.  

The need for a formal fuel supply programme for factories and other needs in the plantation sector was discussed in detail. It was decided to give priority to releasing fuel from designated filling stations to factory owners with the recommendation of the Ministry or the Divisional Secretary.

Farmers are now receiving the highest prices in history for tea, rubber, coconut and export crops.

Minister Ramesh Pathirana, President’s Chief of Staff Anura Dissanayake, Secretary to the Ministry B.L.A.G. Mr. Dharmakeerthi and Heads of line ministries were also present at the discussion.


-PMD

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Decision taken by President on underutilized lands owned by plantation companies

Decision taken by President on underutilized lands owned by plantation companies

Decision taken by President on underutilized lands owned by plantation companies

Lalkantha says public service needs to be streamlined

Lalkantha says public service needs to be streamlined

Russian Foreign Ministry summons Sri Lankan envoy over detained plane

Russian Foreign Ministry summons Sri Lankan envoy over detained plane

Shipment of 2,500 MT of LP gas to reach Sri Lanka tomorrow?

Shipment of 2,500 MT of LP gas to reach Sri Lanka tomorrow?

Sri Lanka receives stock of essential medicines from China

Sri Lanka receives stock of essential medicines from China

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe meets FAO and UNDP representatives to discuss food crisis (English)

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe meets FAO and UNDP representatives to discuss food crisis (English)

Nine accused in Pradeep Eknaligoda abduction case remanded (English)

Nine accused in Pradeep Eknaligoda abduction case remanded (English)

Two more arrested over killing of MP Amarakeerthi (English)

Two more arrested over killing of MP Amarakeerthi (English)