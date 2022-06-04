Soldier attached to Sumanthirans security detail takes own life

June 4, 2022   10:24 am

A soldier attached to the security detail of Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M.A. Sumanthiran committed suicide today (June 04).

According to the police media division, the soldier in question has shot himself using his service firearm in the early hours of the day.

The incident took place at the piece of land located near the parliamentarian’s residence in Wellawatta area, the police spokesperson said.

The deceased was identified as a 22-year-old hailing from Walapane.

Wellawatta Police has initiated investigations into the suicide.

 

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 

- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)

