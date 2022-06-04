The first consignment of syringes of life-saving Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, donated by China as a part of its grant of RMB 500 million to the island nation, arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (June 04).



Earlier this week, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said 512,640 syringes in total worth of 10 million RMB – the first batch of China’s 500 million RMB grant to Sri Lanka – will be delivered via two consignments. The second consignment is expected to reach Colombo in the second half of the month.

Accordingly, Cathay Pacific’s B747 cargo plane carrying a consignment of 256,320 syringes, with a total volume of 40 cubic meters and weight of 4.3 metric tons, touched down in Colombo last night.

Enoxaparin sodium is an anticoagulant medication (blood thinner), commonly used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) including during pregnancy and following certain types of surgery. It is also used in those with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and heart attacks, or during hemodialysis.

The two consignments of 512,640 syringes donated by China will be sufficient for Sri Lanka’s use for 6 months, according to the Chinese Embassy in Colombo.

The embassy said China relates deeply to the difficulties and challenges faced by Sri Lankan people.

It also reiterated commitment to continue to work closely with both Beijing and Colombo to follow through the important agreement reached by the leaders of our two countries and provide much-needed livelihood assistance for Sri Lankan people as top priority.