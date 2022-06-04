Severn-hour water cut in several areas tonight

Severn-hour water cut in several areas tonight

June 4, 2022   01:59 pm

The water supply for parts of Kotte Municipal Council area will be suspended for 7 hours tonight (June 04), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWS&DB) says.

Accordingly, Ethulkotte, Pitakotte, Beddagana, Mirihana, Madiwela, Thalapathpitiya, Udahamulla, Embuldeniya, Nugegoda, Pagoda, Wijerama areas and roads from Nugegoda junction to Open University in Nawala will be affected by this water cut.

The water supply for the aforementioned areas will accordingly be interrupted from 10.00 p.m. today to 5.00 a.m. tomorrow (June 05).

In the meantime, the water supply for Colombo 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 11 as well as Kaduwela will be under low pressure between 9.00 p.m. today and 6.00 a.m. tomorrow, the NWS&DB said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Russia expresses protest over detaining Aeroflot plane in Sri Lanka

Russia expresses protest over detaining Aeroflot plane in Sri Lanka

Russia expresses protest over detaining Aeroflot plane in Sri Lanka

Soldier attached to an MP's security detail takes own life

Soldier attached to an MP's security detail takes own life

Nawa Lanka Nidahas Pakshaya to support 21A

Nawa Lanka Nidahas Pakshaya to support 21A

Paddy farmers from A'pura shift to soybean cultivation

Paddy farmers from A'pura shift to soybean cultivation

No LP gas distribution today

No LP gas distribution today

Will not interfere with Central Bank's decisions - PM

Will not interfere with Central Bank's decisions - PM

Grow crops on underutilized lands owned by plantation companies - President

Grow crops on underutilized lands owned by plantation companies - President

New revelation about child malnutrition

New revelation about child malnutrition