Severn-hour water cut in several areas tonight

The water supply for parts of Kotte Municipal Council area will be suspended for 7 hours tonight (June 04), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWS&DB) says.

Accordingly, Ethulkotte, Pitakotte, Beddagana, Mirihana, Madiwela, Thalapathpitiya, Udahamulla, Embuldeniya, Nugegoda, Pagoda, Wijerama areas and roads from Nugegoda junction to Open University in Nawala will be affected by this water cut.

The water supply for the aforementioned areas will accordingly be interrupted from 10.00 p.m. today to 5.00 a.m. tomorrow (June 05).

In the meantime, the water supply for Colombo 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 11 as well as Kaduwela will be under low pressure between 9.00 p.m. today and 6.00 a.m. tomorrow, the NWS&DB said further.