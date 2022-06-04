Power cut schedule from June 06 - 12 PUCSL has approved the request of the Ceylon Electricity Board for power cuts from 6th to 12th June. The power interruptions will be imposed as follows: 6th to 10th June - 2 hours and 15minutes 11th & 12th June - 1 hour

